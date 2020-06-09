Kriti Kharbanda tweets in remembrance of Chirru co-star Chiranjeevi Sarja Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Kriti Kharbanda is mourning the loss of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja who passed away on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest. He was 39. The two had teamed up in the romantic drama Chirru (2010).



"My first Kannada co-star, an amazing human being, the boy with the sweetest smile and the nicest heart. I still can't believe you've... 👓 View full article

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away 01:12 Famous Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away at the age of 39 years in Bengaluru on Jun 7. Actor died after suffering from cardiac arrest. Fans gathered outside the hospital after his demise. He acted in more than 20 films including Chirru, Sinrga. Twitter users paid condolences.

