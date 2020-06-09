Greg Glassman Wiki: Facts About the CrossFit Founder and CEO
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Greg Glassman, the unapologetic CEO of CrossFit, is in hot water because of his insensitive response to the current fight for justice for George Floyd. Glassman is the 100% owner of CrossFit that he created and turned into a religion for hardcore fitness enthusiasts. Millions adopt his fitness regime that has had its fair share […]
CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman tweeted an insensitive comment about George Floyd on Saturday, and now, brands are fleeing. It was in response to a tweet from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation..