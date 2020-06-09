2 Chainz Shares Throwback Pic To Celebrate Kanye West’s Birthday
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz has nothing but love for Kanye West. The hip-hop veteran has celebrated Yeezy’s born day with a big shout-out. Deuce x Ye Last night, Chainz hit up Instagram with a birthday acknowledgement. Deuce shared a throwback pic of himself hanging out alongside Mr. West. “Happy Gday Ball” -2 Chainz’s Instagram High-Key […]
Happy Birthday, Kanye West! Kanye Omari West was born on June 8, 1977, and turns 43 years old today. He was born in Atlanta and raised in Chicago, Illinois. Yeezy was a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records before releasing his debut album, 'The College Dropout,' in 2004. West also founded the record...