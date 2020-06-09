Global  

2 Chainz Shares Throwback Pic To Celebrate Kanye West's Birthday

SOHH Tuesday, 9 June 2020
2 Chainz Shares Throwback Pic To Celebrate Kanye West’s BirthdayAtlanta rapper 2 Chainz has nothing but love for Kanye West. The hip-hop veteran has celebrated Yeezy’s born day with a big shout-out. Deuce x Ye Last night, Chainz hit up Instagram with a birthday acknowledgement. Deuce shared a throwback pic of himself hanging out alongside Mr. West. “Happy Gday Ball” -2 Chainz’s Instagram High-Key […]

The post 2 Chainz Shares Throwback Pic To Celebrate Kanye West’s Birthday appeared first on .
