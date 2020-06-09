Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
The Flash actor Hartley Sawyer fired for racist, misogynist tweets
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
The Flash actor Hartley Sawyer fired for racist, misogynist tweets
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 (
4 hours ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
6 hours ago
Hartley Sawyer fired from The Flash over old racist and misogynist tweets
00:54
The Flash star Hartley Sawyer has been fired after social media posts he made containing racist and misogynist remarks recently resurfaced.
Related news from verified sources
‘The Flash’ actor Hartley Sawyer fired over racist, misogynist tweets
Sawyer’s Twitter account has been deleted, but screenshots of the old posts have circulated online in the past two weeks
Hindu
4 hours ago
Also reported by •
FOXNews.com
•
Independent
•
BBC News
•
Just Jared Jr
•
Just Jared
•
AceShowbiz
Stephen Amell Praises Grant Gustin's Response to 'Flash' Co-star's Offensive Tweets
Stephen Amell is speaking out with praise for The Flash star Grant Gustin after the actor spoke out against the offensive tweets of co-star Hartley Sawyer. In...
Just Jared
13 hours ago
Tweets about this
In the News
George Floyd
Coronavirus disease 2019
Israel
Federal Reserve
Nasdaq
State of Palestine
Wall Street
Germany
Donald Trump
Hong Kong
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Hong Kong Protests
George Floyd Funeral
Asymptomatic
Solidaritea
Bill & Ted
Pierre Nkurunziza
WORTH WATCHING
Sophie Turner defends role in Black Lives Matter protests
Israeli settler sentencing for arson 'won't bring my family back'
German exports collapse in April as coronavirus wrecks demand
Europe's week: Black Lives Matter, Europe rises