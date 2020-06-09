Global  

The Flash actor Hartley Sawyer fired for racist, misogynist tweets

Indian Express Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
 The Flash star Hartley Sawyer has been fired after social media posts he made containing racist and misogynist remarks recently resurfaced.

