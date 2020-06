Andy Vermaut John Oliver Breaks Down What It Means to Defund the Police https://t.co/Do4hSSwnBn https://t.co/rfFTUplIba 1 minute ago Hprynne RT @ohmydailyedit: "Fuck you forever, Tucker Carlson" Last Week Tonight’s John Oliver broke Twitter after his brilliant framing of “defund… 6 minutes ago oliver @ABrightMonster I just watched this last night! John Oliver has a way with words and breaks things down better than almost anyone. 21 minutes ago Call me Cuomosexual RT @LetMeStart: For those of us who want help understanding (or explaining to others) the focus on “defund the police,” John Oliver breaks… 31 minutes ago Kitty John Oliver Breaks Down What Defunding the Police Means https://t.co/8WwqKR8aML via @YouTube 34 minutes ago Heather Masters RT @ProgressTX: For those who are confused about #DefundThePolice, John Oliver breaks it down in his latest episode. We need to divest fro… 35 minutes ago Progress Texas For those who are confused about #DefundThePolice, John Oliver breaks it down in his latest episode. We need to di… https://t.co/HC1HupRiTp 36 minutes ago Naeem Ravat John Oliver Breaks Down What Defunding the Police Means https://t.co/7iDFt0YbNb via @YouTube 1 hour ago