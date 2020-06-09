Dee RT @tommyxtopher: WATCH: Joe Biden Says 'I Don't Support' Defund the Police Movement, But Wants 'Decency' in Exchange for Funding to Cops h… 55 seconds ago Celestebyrne RT @Mediaite: WATCH: Joe Biden Says 'I Don't Support' Defund the Police Movement, But Wants 'Decency' in Exchange for Funding to Cops https… 13 minutes ago John S Mc Aleese RT @tommyxtopher: Looking forward to full interview, but Biden is on the right track here - https://t.co/gADbeajTvJ And so is Kamala Harri… 21 minutes ago Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher Looking forward to full interview, but Biden is on the right track here - https://t.co/gADbeajTvJ And so is Kamala… https://t.co/e3RZZUmiQm 25 minutes ago