WATCH: Joe Biden Says ‘I Don’t Support’ Defund the Police Movement, But Wants ‘Decency’ in Exchange for Funding to Cops
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Joe Biden came out against calls to "defund the police," but said federal aid to police departments should be conditioned on meeting "basic standards of decency and honorableness."
After Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met George Floyd's family in Houston on Monday, Biden said in an interview with CBS News, "I think what has happened here is one of those great inflection points in American history, for real, in terms of civil liberty, civil rights."
