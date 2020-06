Snap Boogie Lady Meyhive RT @small1ldy1: Falwell apologizes and also said he may even recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday now. Apologies are akin to… 34 seconds ago

judy gitlin Liberty’s Jerry Falwell Jr. apologizes for tweet; director of diversity resigns https://t.co/a9J9IqluFb 9 minutes ago

Queen of Corona RT @Mediaite: Jerry Falwell Apologizes for Blackface Mask Tweet Following Uproar and Resignations From Black Staff https://t.co/EFGu5AOQPf 9 minutes ago

SpaceDog1701 RT @jilevin: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. apologizes for tweet as director of diversity resigns https://t.co/yAZTuYZBiA 10 minutes ago

Xavier Onassis 🛹 8 minutes 46 seconds RT @KHiveQueenBee: Jerry Falwell Apologizes for Blackface Mask Tweet Following Uproar and Resignations From Black Staff https://t.co/WvRYvG… 15 minutes ago

pip RT @washingtonpost: Liberty’s Jerry Falwell Jr. apologizes for tweet, director of diversity resigns https://t.co/Da8uBnxYkh 17 minutes ago

King County WA #wtp2020 🆘 RT @DeanObeidallah: Jerry Falwell Apologizes for Blackface Mask Tweet Following Uproar and Resignations From Black Staff https://t.co/r1zmQ… 19 minutes ago