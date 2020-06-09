Global  

Terry Crews Explains His 'Black Supremacy' Statement

Just Jared Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Terry Crews went viral this week for tweeting about the possibility of “black supremacy” being a problem one day, and now, he’s explaining what he meant. “One of the big things that I tweeted was the fact that I felt, you know, defeating white supremacy without the help of white people could create a black [...]
News video: Terry Crews Draws Criticism for Tweet on 'Black Supremacy'

Terry Crews Draws Criticism for Tweet on 'Black Supremacy' 01:55

 Terry Crews Draws Criticism for Tweet on 'Black Supremacy' Social media users are not happy with the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star after a post he shared amid protests across the U.S. @terrycrews, via Twitter The actor has often addressed the death of George Floyd, but this particular tweet left him...

