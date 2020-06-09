50 Cent Reacts To Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker + More Kneeling In Support Of Black Lives Matter: “Boom”
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () New York rapper 50 Cent is keeping tabs on what’s happening around the county. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to salute a handful of powerful government leaders showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement. 50 x BLM Fifty went to Twitter last night to share the epic moment. The pics feature everyone […]
The post 50 Cent Reacts To Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker + More Kneeling In Support Of Black Lives Matter: “Boom” appeared first on .
The actress is among a roll call of stars, including John Legend, Lizzo, Common, and Jane Fonda who have signed Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors' letter urging local governments to 'defund' police departments and give more to healthcare and education.