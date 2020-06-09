Artist Simone Shubuck Slammed by the Internet for Brownface Photos with Husband, Adam Rapoport

Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Simone Shubuck’s Instagram had a contentious picture that sparked the ire of the Internet. Her husband, Adam Rapoport, has now stepped down as editor-in-chief of Bon Appetit after a decade amid allegations of putting on brownface. Shubuck’s career is also based in New York. The recent brownface controversy has put a spotlight on her and […]



