Artist Simone Shubuck Slammed by the Internet for Brownface Photos with Husband, Adam Rapoport

Earn The Necklace Tuesday, 9 June 2020
Simone Shubuck’s Instagram had a contentious picture that sparked the ire of the Internet. Her husband, Adam Rapoport, has now stepped down as editor-in-chief of Bon Appetit after a decade amid allegations of putting on brownface. Shubuck’s career is also based in New York. The recent brownface controversy has put a spotlight on her and […]

