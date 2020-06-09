Global
Time for the talk: Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's daughter wants to know where babies come from
Time for the talk: Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's daughter wants to know where babies come from
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 (
5 days ago
)
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
5 days ago
Time for the talk: Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's daughter wants to know where babies come from
00:52
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's daughter Carmen is "super fascinated with how babies are made", as Hilaria says she's struggling with how to approach the subject.
