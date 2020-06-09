Daniel Radcliffe Apologizes To 'Harry Potter' Fans For JK Rowling's Transphobic Tweets
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Daniel Radcliffe is apologizing to fans of the beloved Harry Potter series. The actor, who of course starred as the titular character in the movie adaptations, wrote an open letter to fans and the trans community in response to author JK Rowling‘s recent tweets. Over the weekend, JK tweeted her frustration after an article wrote [...]
Daniel Radcliffe Speaks out Against J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Comments ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling recently took to Twitter to post a number of comments people found to be transphobic. Rowling’s tweets seemed to imply that because “sex is real,” trans women aren’t valid in their...