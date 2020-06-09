Netflix Removes 'Little Britain' From Streaming Service Over Use of Blackface
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Little Britain, a UK comedy show, has been removed from Netflix and the BBC over the use of blackface. The sketch comedy show debuted in 2003 and starred Matt Lucas and David Walliams. Little Britain USA debuted in 2008. Walliams played a recurring character, Desiree DeVere, on the show, where he wore blackface. Lucas and [...]
