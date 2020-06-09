Global  

Netflix Removes 'Little Britain' From Streaming Service Over Use of Blackface

Just Jared Tuesday, 9 June 2020
Little Britain, a UK comedy show, has been removed from Netflix and the BBC over the use of blackface. The sketch comedy show debuted in 2003 and starred Matt Lucas and David Walliams. Little Britain USA debuted in 2008. Walliams played a recurring character, Desiree DeVere, on the show, where he wore blackface. Lucas and [...]
SocialistVoice

Socialist Voice 🌐 Little Britain removed from BBC iPlayer, Netflix and BritBox due to use of blackface BBC says that times have chan… https://t.co/VrJj9FJ8fn 32 minutes ago

TheFrankHindle

Frank Hindle Just read Little Britain removes from Netflix and other stuff due to racism. It should have been removed years ago… https://t.co/a3fQgQMBjc 39 minutes ago

wos_occuring

Andy (is it the weekend) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 I’m wondering how certain, virtue signalling actors are feeling about being branded racists by their precious lefty… https://t.co/KBtqCG5sNi 2 hours ago

Kevinflipper1

Red Flipper @Cat_dog_bird43 @darrengrimes_ Every tv channel removes ‘offensive’ tv shows. It’s been happening for decades. Brit… https://t.co/NNREELvgSC 2 hours ago

indiaforums

India Forums .@netflix removes #littlebritain as it featured #Blackface sketches! #blackfacesblackvoices #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/UGUgbfTOZV 2 hours ago

jckkbrtltt

Jack Bartlett NOBODY: NETFLIX: *removes Little Britain and C.F.W.M* #youdidthisforwhat 21 hours ago