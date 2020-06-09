Actor Hartley Sawyer fired from The CW's 'The Flash' after racist, sexist tweets resurface
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 (
4 hours ago)
Actor Hartley Sawyer was fired from The CW's "The Flash" after racist and sexist tweets of his resurfaced online. Sawyer apologized for his words.
