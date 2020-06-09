Kylie Jenner Wishes BFF Stassie Karanikolaou a Happy Birthday With a Heartfelt Instagram Post
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Happy 23rd birthday, Anastasia Karanikolaou! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her best friend's birthday, and alongside a series of photos of the duo, she...
Kylie Jenner is once again being called out for ignoring social distancing guidelines amid the global pandemic.Jenner, who shared tips on how to stay busy while isolated, doesn’t seem to be taking her own advice anymore.Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou shared photos of the mogul with...