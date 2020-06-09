'Cops' Canceled at Paramount Network Amid Police Brutality Protests
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Cops is canceled. The long-running half-hour documentary reality crime show is coming to an end at Paramount Network amid global protests condemning systemic racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd‘s murder, Deadline confirmed on Tuesday (June 9). “Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future [...]
A mounting wave of protests calling for police reform swept across the United States on Sunday, while a majority of the Minneapolis City Council pledges to disband the city's police department in favor of a community-led model. Libby Hogan reports.
On the first anniversary of the protests in Hong Kong, a group of protesters and journalists get into a small conflict with police with pepper balls being used to disperse the crowd on Tuesday (June 9)