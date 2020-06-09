Global  

'Cops' Canceled at Paramount Network Amid Police Brutality Protests
Just Jared Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Cops is canceled. The long-running half-hour documentary reality crime show is coming to an end at Paramount Network amid global protests condemning systemic racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd‘s murder, Deadline confirmed on Tuesday (June 9). “Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future [...]
