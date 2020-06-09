Twitter Establishes Juneteenth as Official Company Holiday
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that from today onward, the company will recognize Juneteenth as a company-wide holiday. “Both Twitter and Square are making #Juneteenth (June 19th) a company holiday in the US, forevermore. A day for celebration, education, and connection,” Jack, who also runs Square, shared in an announcement thread on the social platform. [...]
