Twitter Establishes Juneteenth as Official Company Holiday
Just Jared Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that from today onward, the company will recognize Juneteenth as a company-wide holiday. “Both Twitter and Square are making #Juneteenth (June 19th) a company holiday in the US, forevermore. A day for celebration, education, and connection,” Jack, who also runs Square, shared in an announcement thread on the social platform. [...]
