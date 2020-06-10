Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute Are "Completely Distraught" Over Vanderpump Rules Firing
E! Online Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Multiple sources are revealing to E! News how Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are dealing with their Vanderpump Rules firing. The network addressed its decision to fire several cast...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: 'Vanderpump Rules' Fires Four Cast Members

'Vanderpump Rules' Fires Four Cast Members 00:31

 Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not be returning to the Bravo reality show "Vanderpump Rules". The two were terminated after Faith Stowers said they took racist actions against her. According to CNN, Stowers appeared sporadically in the 2018 season of the reality show. Cast members Max Boyens...

Related videos from verified sources

Kristen Doute On Sharing Personal Stories In New Book 'He's Making Me Crazy' [Video]

Kristen Doute On Sharing Personal Stories In New Book 'He's Making Me Crazy'

If you're a fan of "Vanderpump Rules", you know Kristen Doute and all about her relationship drama. Now, she's doing a deep dive into her past in her new book, 'He's Making You Crazy: How to Get the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:15Published
What Kristen Doute really thinks about 'Vanderpump Rules' this season [Video]

What Kristen Doute really thinks about 'Vanderpump Rules' this season

In The Know's Gibson Johns interviews "Vanderpump Rules" star Kristen Doute about where she stands with Stassi and Katie, the new additions to the "Pump Rules" cast and her new book, "He's Making You..

Credit: ITK Celebrity Interviews     Duration: 23:31Published
Sexiest 'Vanderpump Rules' cast members: Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor and more [Video]

Sexiest 'Vanderpump Rules' cast members: Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor and more

Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval have some of the sexiest Instagram accounts out there. Sit back, grab a Pumptini, and take a peek at the..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 03:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Racist Posts Resurface

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Racist Posts Resurface Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from “Vanderpump Rules” after racists posts resurfaced of them reporting a black castmate to police for a...
The Wrap

Faith Stowers Speaks Out After Vanderpump Rules Fires Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute

 After Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules following allegations made by Faith Stowers, Stowers is speaking out. In a recent...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredBBC NewsFOXNews.comIndependentUSATODAY.comCBS News

Stassi Schroeder Apologizes for Past Faith Stowers Comments

 Stassi Schroeder is addressing comments made by former Vanderpump Rules co-star Faith Stowers against her. The 31-year-old reality star and author took to...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

SelinaK39535154

Selina Kyle RT @PopCrave: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired after the pair’s racist history was uncove… 38 seconds ago

CelestineCyre

Cyré Celestine Look at God!!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #vanderpumprules #StassiSchroeder #KristenDoute Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute Fir… https://t.co/clIGVH3XiL 2 minutes ago

SongaMomoh

Momoh Songa RT @DailyMailCeleb: Faith Stowers reacts after Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are fired from Vanderpump Rules https://t.co/57e6pbb0b4 2 minutes ago

FlaShBloGLive

FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © #CelebritiesampEntertainment Faith Stowers Feels "Vindicated" After 'Vanderpump Rules' Fired Stassi Schroeder and K… https://t.co/dQ20cJaNMi 3 minutes ago

Carolyn6800

Carolyn C "Vanderpump Rules" stars won't return to show after racist actions resurface https://t.co/2gS2bznud6 https://t.co/wbBPXRGosP 3 minutes ago

Newzandar

Newzandar News ‘Vanderpump Rules’: PR Expert Says Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute’s Careers Are ‘at the Point of No Return’ (Ex… https://t.co/VYA1mHOpMJ 3 minutes ago

DreTheBxGiant

DreTheBxGiant RT @NBCNews: Bravo’s ‘Vanderpump Rules' fires Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute for racist actions against a co-star. https://t.co/tuYDIJ8… 5 minutes ago

hill_lovie

PYC13 Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute fired over 'racist behaviour' after reporting ... #Topbuzz https://t.co/VlS4b5Iz31 6 minutes ago