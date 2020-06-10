Global  

Rachel Lindsay 'Definitely Asked' About Why Mike Johnson Wasn't Chosen As 'Bachelor'

Just Jared Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Like many of us, Rachel Lindsay was upset that Mike Johnson was passed over for Peter Weber to lead season 24 of The Bachelor. Speaking with ET, Rachel revealed that she “definitely asked” for a reason of why he was passed over. “I was extremely vocal about Mike Johnson and how he checked all the [...]
