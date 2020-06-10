Nandamuri Balakrishna Turns 60: Best films

Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

After enjoying an illustrious film career spanning for nearly five decades, Nandamuri Balakrishna is still a reliable force at the box-office as he continues to satisfy the front-benches with his impeccable dialogue-delivery, convincing emoting skills, high-voltage action stuff and dazzling dance moves. He caters to a wide range of audience barring age factor and is considered as a demigod among the masses in the Telugu states. 👓 View full article

