Ali Fazal was suppose to be part of Amazon Prime Video's Upload?

Mid-Day Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Ali Fazal was suppose to be part of Amazon Prime Video's Upload?Locked in at home, chances are you have devoured Amazon Prime Video's latest offering, Upload. Not many know that the sci-fi satire — created by Emmy Award-winning Greg Daniels of The Office fame — could have had an Indian face in the lead. Sources suggest that Ali Fazal was in contention to play the character of Nathan...
