Alia Bhatt and her family celebrate their house help's birthday, she describes it as her 'dream birthday'
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () It was the birthday of Alia Bhatt's house help Rashida on June 9 and her entire family, which includes father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt, gave her a surprise and cut a cake for her. She described it as her 'dreamy birthday.'
Taking to her Instagram account, Rashida shared two videos that showed...
Actor Alia Bhatt and her family gave a special surprise to their house help Rashida on her birthday. Alia along with sister Shaheen cut the cake with Rashida. In a separate video, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan were also seen celebrating the birthday with Rashida. The videos were shared by Rashida on...