Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alia Bhatt and her family celebrate their house help's birthday, she describes it as her 'dream birthday'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
It was the birthday of Alia Bhatt's house help Rashida on June 9 and her entire family, which includes father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt, gave her a surprise and cut a cake for her. She described it as her 'dreamy birthday.'

Taking to her Instagram account, Rashida shared two videos that showed...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt & family surprise house help on birthday with cake

Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt & family surprise house help on birthday with cake 02:05

 Actor Alia Bhatt and her family gave a special surprise to their house help Rashida on her birthday. Alia along with sister Shaheen cut the cake with Rashida. In a separate video, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan were also seen celebrating the birthday with Rashida. The videos were shared by Rashida on...

Related videos from verified sources

A right Royal chorus for Queen's official birthday [Video]

A right Royal chorus for Queen's official birthday

The Royal Opera House chorus reunite online to sing a specially arranged version of the National Anthem for the Queen's official birthday

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:09Published
The Queen’s Traditional Birthday Parade Will Look Different This Year [Video]

The Queen’s Traditional Birthday Parade Will Look Different This Year

Queen Elizabeth isn’t going to let the coronavirus spoil all her 94th birthday festivities! Here’s how she plans on celebrating one of her oldest birthday traditions.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published
Family Members Describe Chaotic Scene At Vallejo Birthday Party Shooting [Video]

Family Members Describe Chaotic Scene At Vallejo Birthday Party Shooting

Kenny Choi reports on family member calling men who shot up Vallejo toddler's birthday party "cowards" (6-10-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Watch: Alia Bhatt celebrates house help's birthday, cuts cake with her

 Shaheen Bhatt was also seen in the video with Alia Bhatt and their househelp
DNA

Bolly Buzz: Celebs who made headlines today

 It is party time in B-town as fashionista Sonam Kapoor turned a year older today and Alia Bhatt celebrated the birthday of her house help. From Kangana Ranaut...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this