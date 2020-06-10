Coachella Is Not Happening in 2020 Due to Pandemic (Report)
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Coachella is not happening at all in 2020. After most other live events were postoned and canceled amid the global health crisis, Billboard reported that the tentatively rescheduled 2020 festival would not happen at all this year in a report on Tuesday (June 9). “It is clear now that live events with fans will not [...]
