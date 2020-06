Tory Lanez Ridicules B. Simone Over 9-to-5 Workers Comments Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

B. Simone faces backlash after she tells Nick Cannon some qualifications from a man which may make her interested in them while allegedly shaming people who work a 9-to-5 job in the process. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this