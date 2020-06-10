Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shatrughan's post for Sonam turns into meme

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Sonam Kapoor reunited with her family in Mumbai to celebrate her birthday yesterday. Fans and fraternity showered love on the actress on social media, which also included a picture post by Shatrughan Sinha. Apparently the veteran filmmaker had earlier wished Sonam with a family picture, which did not feature the actress and only had Anil Kapoor. He soon deleted the post and penned a heartfelt note for Sonam, “Warm & loving birthday wishes for a pretty, style icon, very dear & lovely actress @sonamkapoor. She is the worthy daughter of our neighbour, very friendly, loveable actor, worthy father @AnilKapoor. May you continue to charm with your endearing smile & stay abundantly blessed always.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Sonam Kapoor reveals she was not happy post 'Neerja' release [Video]

Sonam Kapoor reveals she was not happy post 'Neerja' release

Actress Sonam Kapoor has shared an heartfelt post revealing her journey post the release of Neerja. The actress also talked about falling in love with her life partner Anand Ahuja.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this