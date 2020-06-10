Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ben Affleck & Girlfriend Ana de Armas Run Errands Together in LA

Just Jared Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are taking care of some errands. The 47-year-old Triple Frontier actor and the 32-year-old Knives Out actress were seen looking affectionate as they headed out for a few shopping trips on Tuesday (June 9) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck The two were [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

What you need to know about Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s relationship [Video]

What you need to know about Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s relationship

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have been spending a lot of time together since shooting “Deep Water”

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:57Published
Ben Affleck wants his kids to spend more time with his girlfriend Ana de Armas [Video]

Ben Affleck wants his kids to spend more time with his girlfriend Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck wants his kids to spend more time with his girlfriend Ana de Armas.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published
Jennifer Garner is 'happy' Ben Affleck is dating Ana de Armas [Video]

Jennifer Garner is 'happy' Ben Affleck is dating Ana de Armas

Jennifer Garner is 'happy' Ben Affleck is dating Ana de Armas The actress is pleased that ex-husband Ben is in a "good and healthy place with his life" alongside the 'Knives Out' actress. An insider..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Go on Vacation with His Kids

 Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are getting the hell outta Los Angeles -- but they ain't flyin' solo -- Ben's kids are comin' along too! Ben, Ana and at least two...
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Join Fellow Protestors at Black Lives Matter March

 Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are showing their support for Black Lives Matter. The 47-year-old actor/director and the 32-year-old actress attended the protest on...
Just Jared

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas get domestic at CVS and Whole Foods

 We haven’t gotten any new Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas dog walking photos all week. Since the start of lockdown, we haven’t gone more than six days without...
Lainey Gossip


Tweets about this