|
Shakti Kapoor steps out with a plastic drum, this is what he says after someone asks 'Where are you going?'
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
After a three-month lockdown that happened due to the Coronavirus pandemic, people have now begun to step out of their homes. *Recently, Saif Ali Khan* and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted with their son, Taimur Ali Khan. And now, yet another actor stepped out of his house and it was none other than Shakti Kapoor.
He took to...
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this