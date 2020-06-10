|
Lionel Richie Musical ‘All Night Long’ In the Works From Disney
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Pete Chiarelli, who worked on 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Now You See Me 2,' is writing the original script that will center on Richie's expansive songbook.
Lionel Richie's music will be the focus of a new Disney movie, which has the working title 'All Night Long'.
