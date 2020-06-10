Right Wing Conservatives Are Boycotting Rage Against The Machine

Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

*Rage Against The Machine* have always been pretty clear in their political beliefs.



The band's revolutionary politics and their rap-metal assault are uniquely intertwined, while their interviews are peppered with radical thought.



With change quite prominently in the air, a number of people have begun to figure this out... and they're not happy.



The group's social media accounts are now populated by unhappy conservatives, distraught that Rage Against The Machine's music has a Leftist bent.



Here's one:







Scott!! What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain “political BS”? I need to know so I can delete it from the catalog. https://t.co/AMpmjx6540



— Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 9, 2020



Rage Against The Machine are pretty happy about this turn of events, and so too is the internet. Here's some of the best responses:







The people angrily denouncing Rage Against the Machine for Tom Morello's leftist politics is one of the more hilarious things I have ever seen on the internet. WHAT MACHINE DID YOU THINK THEY HAVE BEEN RAGING AGAINST FOR DECADES? THE ICE CREAM MACHINE? THE ATM? LAWNMOWERS?



— Elisabeth Ryan JD MPH (@EJAllstonEsq) June 10, 2020







Conservatives: I don't like that Rage Against the Machine has suddenly gotten all political and leftist



1999: pic.twitter.com/lXjH4HYQok



— Comrade Lucky (@ComradeLuckyX2) June 10, 2020



