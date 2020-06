Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

With Pari, we could see that Anushka Sharma was as fascinated by the horror-fantasy genre as many of us are. The actress gave us a fabulous performance in the supernatural thriller, and now she's back with another film titled Bulbbul that's sure to send shivers down your spine.



Anushka shared the teaser of Bulbbul, a... 👓 View full article