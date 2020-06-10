Disney's Artemis Fowl all set to release on June 12
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Step into a magical new world as Disney+ Hotstar Premium brings you the biggest theatrical premiere of the year with Disney's Artemis Fowl. Based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowl is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of...
Check out the official "Irish Blessing" clip from the Disney+ science fiction movie movie Artemis Fowl, based on the novel by Eoin Colfe. It stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart,..