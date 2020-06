Related videos from verified sources Biden: US policing reforms long overdue



Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has called for overdue policing reforms following the death of George Floyd. Mr Biden was speaking during a virtual NAACP town hall event on systemic racism. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 3 days ago Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest



Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest The former Vice President's statement came a day after President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the U.S. military to quell nationwide protests that.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:40 Published 2 weeks ago Joe Biden Says by August 1 Campaign Will Announce His Pick for VP



Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says his running mate for the 2020 election will be named by August 1. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources See Which Musicians Are Voicing Support for Joe Biden With less than 150 days until the Nov. 3 presidential election, the stars are aligning for former Vice President Joe Biden, who has drawn celeb support from the...

Billboard.com 3 days ago





Tweets about this