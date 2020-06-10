Global  

Nicki Minaj Confirms Tekashi 6ix9ine Trollz Collabo In New Pics + Reveals Black Lives Matter Contribution
Wednesday, 10 June 2020
Nicki Minaj Confirms Tekashi 6ix9ine Trollz Collabo In New Pics + Reveals Black Lives Matter ContributionNew York rapper Nicki Minaj has finally come clean on the Tekashi 6ix9ine rumors. The hip-hop superstar has confirmed a new “Trollz” collaboration is set to drop this week with proceeds going to a Black Lives Matter organization. Nicki x Trollz On Wednesday, Minaj went to Twitter to break the massive news. In addition to […]

The post Nicki Minaj Confirms Tekashi 6ix9ine Trollz Collabo In New Pics + Reveals Black Lives Matter Contribution appeared first on .
News video: Tucson artists paint mural supporting Black Lives Matter

Tucson artists paint mural supporting Black Lives Matter 00:22

 The Rialto Theater has a new mural supporting the black lives matter movement.

