Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tory Lanez Kicks Game To B. Simone After She Vows To Never Date A Man Who Works 9 To 5
SOHH Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Tory Lanez Kicks Game To B. Simone After She Vows To Never Date A Man Who Works 9 To 5Toronto rapper Tory Lanez wants vixen B. Simone to get a much-needed reality check. The hip-hop crooner has responded to the online entertainer after she revealed her disinterest in dating a regular working man. Lanez x Simone Tory went to Twitter this week and didn’t hold back in kicking facts to Simone. In addition to […]

The post Tory Lanez Kicks Game To B. Simone After She Vows To Never Date A Man Who Works 9 To 5 appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Tory Lanez Talks Fatherhood and Being a Present Father | Billboard [Video]

Tory Lanez Talks Fatherhood and Being a Present Father | Billboard

Tory Lanez Talks Fatherhood and Being a Present Father | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:53Published
Tory Lanez Reveals the Tupac Song That Describes His Life Right Now | Billboard [Video]

Tory Lanez Reveals the Tupac Song That Describes His Life Right Now | Billboard

Tory Lanez Reveals the Tupac Song That Describes His Life Right Now | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 00:52Published
Tory Lanez Talks His Latest Mixtape 'The New Toronto 3,' Fatherhood & His Love for Tupac | Billboard [Video]

Tory Lanez Talks His Latest Mixtape 'The New Toronto 3,' Fatherhood & His Love for Tupac | Billboard

Tory Lanez Talks His Latest Mixtape 'The New Toronto 3,' Fatherhood & His Love for Tupac | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 18:50Published

Tweets about this