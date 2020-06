Sunny Hostin Rips Megyn Kelly For Rage Tweeting About HBO Max Pulling Gone With the Wind Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The View host Sunny Hostin ripped Megyn Kelly for rage tweeting about HBO Max pulling Gone With the Wind, adding that she wanted to see that "same energy" from "people on the right" about voter suppression in the 2020 election and the coronavirus death toll. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this