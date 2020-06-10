|
|
|
Iggy Azalea Confirms She Has a Son
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Iggy Azalea is a mom! The "Fancy" singer, who has been in a relationship with Playboi Carti, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share, "I have a son." "I kept...
|
|
|
|
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
Iggy Azalea has a son! 00:53
Iggy Azalea has confirmed she has a son, as she says she has been "waiting for the right time" to announce the news because she felt "anxious" to share such a large part of her life with the world.
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Iggy Azalea confirms baby news
The Fancy hitmaker hit headlines in late April amid reports suggesting she had welcomed a baby with fellow rapper Playboi Carti.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
|
Travis Scott Liking Iggy Azalea Pics Amid Kylie Jenner Break Up
Travis Scott fans noticed he's been liking Iggy Azalea pics amid his breakup with Kylie Jenner, but does it mean anything? Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are spotted together again. Plus, Kim..
Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 02:56Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|