Iggy Azalea Confirms She Has a Son

E! Online Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Iggy Azalea is a mom! The "Fancy" singer, who has been in a relationship with Playboi Carti, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share, "I have a son." "I kept...
News video: Iggy Azalea has a son!

Iggy Azalea has a son! 00:53

 Iggy Azalea has confirmed she has a son, as she says she has been "waiting for the right time" to announce the news because she felt "anxious" to share such a large part of her life with the world.

