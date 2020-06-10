Global  

Matthew McConaughey Has an 'Uncomfortable Conversation With a Black Man' With Emmanuel Acho - Watch (Video)
Just Jared Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Matthew McConaughey is having a needed conversation. The 50-year-old actor appeared with broadcaster and former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho for his Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man series amid global protests condemning systemic racism and police brutality. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matthew McConaughey “I’m here to have a conversation hopefully promote more [...]
