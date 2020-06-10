Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Rap star Iggy Azalea has some breaking news. After rumors swirled around for months about her being pregnant with Playboi Carti‘s baby, she’s finally revealed the truth on her social media. Iggy x Son On Thursday, Azalea went to her Instagram Story to confirm she has a son. While she didn’t name the father, Iggy […]



The post Iggy Azalea Finally Confirms She Has A Son: “He’s Not A Secret + I Love Him Beyond Words” appeared first on . Rap star Iggy Azalea has some breaking news. After rumors swirled around for months about her being pregnant with Playboi Carti‘s baby, she’s finally revealed the truth on her social media. Iggy x Son On Thursday, Azalea went to her Instagram Story to confirm she has a son. While she didn’t name the father, Iggy […]The post Iggy Azalea Finally Confirms She Has A Son: “He’s Not A Secret + I Love Him Beyond Words” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

