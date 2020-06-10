Global  

Look: Saweetie Uses Her Own Thirst Trap To Help Black Lives Matter Movement – “Making A Difference Is My Top Priority”

SOHH Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Look: Saweetie Uses Her Own Thirst Trap To Help Black Lives Matter Movement – “Making A Difference Is My Top Priority”West Coast rapper Saweetie has teamed up with fashion brand Pretty Little Thing for a huge collaboration. The California native went online to show off her new gear and reveal the proceeds will go toward Black Lives Matter. Look and comment below! “@prettylittlething X Saweetie collab out now! Hella proud to announce that all proceeds from […]

The post Look: Saweetie Uses Her Own Thirst Trap To Help Black Lives Matter Movement – "Making A Difference Is My Top Priority" appeared first on .
