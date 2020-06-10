Global  

Disneyland Aims to Reopen in July Amid Pandemic
Just Jared Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Disneyland is preparing to reopen. Walt Disney announced on Wednesday (June 10) that they are planning a proposed July 17 reopening of Disneyland, Variety reported. “The company’s parks division has planned a phased reopening, beginning with Downtown Disney in Anaheim, Calif., on July 9, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on July 17 and and Disney’s [...]
