Tweets about this Diana M #MAGA Ice Cube accused of sharing anti-Semitic images on Twitter https://t.co/klby3RoVwi 1 minute ago Patye Fisher Ice Cube accused of sharing anti-Semitic images on Twitter https://t.co/WkcPcefjZP #FoxNews 3 minutes ago RD Carrington Ice Cube accused of sharing anti-Semitic images on Twitter https://t.co/htjeSLnQkO #FoxNews Hey - you're a racist… https://t.co/owphcTaYdS 4 minutes ago Deplorable. Ice Cube accused of sharing anti-Semitic images on Twitter https://t.co/1J8luWe3gs #FoxNews @icecube is an anti semantic racist 15 minutes ago 2020SpecialTx I consider it very #Unwoke when a person complains about being lumped into a certain category and then does the sam… https://t.co/Tm3kyfrIax 20 minutes ago Brenda Haines Ice Cube accused of sharing anti-Semitic images on Twitter https://t.co/I8d1PShg03 20 minutes ago Jeff RT @iElielSepulchro: Ice Cube accused of sharing anti-Semitic images on Twitter https://t.co/NGdZcFHSLJ (and https://t.co/W6cEmBcgU4) (#fol… 23 minutes ago Eliel Sepulchro Ice Cube accused of sharing anti-Semitic images on Twitter https://t.co/NGdZcFHSLJ (and https://t.co/W6cEmBcgU4) (… https://t.co/rVuVRmK7dk 25 minutes ago