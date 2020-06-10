Global  

John Cena Matches BTS's Million Dollar Donation To Black Lives Matter

Just Jared Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
John Cena has committed to donate $1 million dollars to the Black Lives Matter movement. The 43-year-old actor revealed the news in a tweet on his platform to fans, matching the donation made by K-pop group, BTS. “Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match BTS’ tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M,” John wrote earlier this week [...]
