Dalai Lama is Releasing His Debut Album!
Just Jared Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
The Dalai Lama is hoping to provide some peace and tranquility with the world. The Buddhist icon will be releasing his debut album titled Inner World in honor of his 85th birthday on July 6. The album will be a collection of mantra and teachings set to music. “Music has the potential to reach many [...]
