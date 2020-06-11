👑MÈGUE👑 RT @people: Surprise — Iggy Azalea Is a Mom! Rapper Reveals She Welcomed a Son: 'I Love Him Beyond Words' https://t.co/Npl6uy9gpb 3 minutes ago

Oscar Zenobio Gamarra Guevara RT @Doveish1: "Iggy Azalea reveals she's a mom: 'I love him beyond words'" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/6VkXCBTznL https://t.co/S6TWNiSG7d 6 minutes ago

Blue Gzalo RT @ThePopHob: Iggy Azalea confirms rumors and reveals she has a newly born SON! Congratulations to Iggy & Playboi Carti! 🍾 👼🏻 https://t.co… 6 minutes ago

IGGY PH 🍒 RT @ThePopTingz: Iggy Azalea reveals that she has given birth to a baby boy!💕 https://t.co/EF7fNFLDpk 12 minutes ago

IGGY PH 🍒 RT @iHeartRadio: The secret's out! 💙 https://t.co/2hNdOAWXAy 14 minutes ago

Doveish "Iggy Azalea reveals she's a mom: 'I love him beyond words'" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/6VkXCBTznL https://t.co/S6TWNiSG7d 17 minutes ago

Romire RT @usweekly: The secret's out! Iggy Azalea revealed she secretly welcomed a baby boy after denying pregnancy rumors. 💙 Details: https://t.… 19 minutes ago