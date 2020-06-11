Global  

Jaime King Joins Bruce Willis in New Thriller 'Out of Death'

Just Jared Thursday, 11 June 2020
Jaime King and Bruce Willis are teaming up for a new movie. Jaime has been cast to star opposite of Bruce in the upcoming thriller Out of Death directed by Mike Burns, according to Hollywood Reporter. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaime King Written by Bill Lawrence, Jaime will be playing “a woman [...]
