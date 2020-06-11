Global  

Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Yami Gautam take up Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister challenge

Mid-Day Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
A day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana launched the Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister challenge, several Bollywood actors including Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam took up the challenge and are leaving no stone unturned in order to promote the film. As per the challenge, the actors were asked to repeat the...
