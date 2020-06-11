Global  

Jordan Peele Makes $1 Million Donation to Essential Organizations Fighting for Black Community
Just Jared Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Jordan Peele is showing his support for the black community. The 41-year-old director and his Monkeypaw Productions company announced on Wednesday (June 10) that they are making a $1 million donation to five organizations that seen as “essential to the health and lives of Black people.” “We are committed to continue action against a system [...]
