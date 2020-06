Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jax Taylor is being put on blast by a handful of celebs for his past actions. The Vanderpump Rules star was one of the big names from the Bravo show who wasn’t fired over his treatment of Faith Stowers in the past. Faith still thinks Jax should be fired, alongside Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and [...] 👓 View full article