Ekta Kapoor ropes in Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna for Naagin 5?
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () After all the buzz around Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4, now it's time for some buzz around her upcoming TV show, the 5th season of the Naagin TV series. If reports are to be believed, Ekta Kapoor has chosen Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna as leads for Naagin 5.
Sources close to the development shared with *Pinkvilla*, "Ekta has...
Sanjay Dutt gets emotional, remembers Late Rishi Kapoor as his elder brother, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Late Night visit to meet cousin Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni grabs headlines, Shahrukh Khan..
Actor Rishi Kapoor's demise has left everyone teary-eyed. The actor breathed his last at age of 67 at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation hospital on April 30. Ranbir Kapoor was seen numb while performing..