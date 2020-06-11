Global  

Ekta Kapoor ropes in Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna for Naagin 5?

Mid-Day Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
After all the buzz around Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4, now it's time for some buzz around her upcoming TV show, the 5th season of the Naagin TV series. If reports are to be believed, Ekta Kapoor has chosen Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna as leads for Naagin 5.

Sources close to the development shared with *Pinkvilla*, "Ekta has...
