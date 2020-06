Related videos from verified sources Talking parrot is playing school, and he is the teacher!



Einstein has never gone to school, but you would never know that by watching this video. He is very much like a young child pretending to play school! First, he tells his students (two brass duck.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:34 Published on April 23, 2020

Related news from verified sources 'Duck Dynasty' star Willie Robertson shocks family, fans with new look: 'Surprise!' Willie Robertson showed off a shocking hair transformation post-quarantine.

FOXNews.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this